Bhumi Pednekar: A Decade of Defying Stereotypes in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrates a decade in the industry, emphasizing her commitment to roles that challenge and break stereotypes. Known for her debut in the unconventional love story 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Pednekar is recognized for pushing creative boundaries.

Her filmography includes critically acclaimed titles like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', and 'Saand Ki Aankh', which further attest to her versatility. Pednekar's focus remains on evolving as an artist and entertainer, having learned much over her ten-year journey.

At Lakme Fashion Week 2025, where she walked for designer Amit Aggarwal, Pednekar highlighted her passion for sustainable fashion. Wearing a repurposed Banarasi saree corset, she championed responsible shopping, advocating for a lifestyle that supports the planet and future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)