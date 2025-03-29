PM Modi Honors Legacy in Nagpur Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur to pay homage to RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar and Dr. B R Ambedkar. His visit aligns with Gudi Padwa celebrations and includes inaugurating a new Madhav Netralaya extension and visiting a Solar Defence facility.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Nagpur on Sunday, marking a visit of significant cultural and historical importance. During his stay, he will visit memorials of influential leaders in Indian history, including Dr. K B Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and Dr. B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.
This visit notably coincides with the Gudi Padwa festival, further punctuating the cultural significance of the occasion. Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for a new extension at the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre, an institution that honors the legacy of the RSS's second Sarsanghchalak, M S Golwalkar.
In addition, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes a tour of the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility. Here, he will inaugurate a new airstrip designed for UAV operations. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place by SPG and local police, ensuring safety throughout his visit.
