Golf Course Glimpses: Loyalty Amidst the Motorcade

On a sunny morning at West Palm Beach, President Donald Trump's supporters gathered near his golf course, awaiting his motorcade. Among them was Alan Mentser, 65, who has faithfully waited with his group for years, armed with banners and unwavering dedication to see their political hero.

Despite ongoing controversies surrounding Trump, his loyal followers believe their brief presence enough to boost his spirits. Mentser highlighted the expenses involved, noting the symbolism and significance of their actions. The police coordinated roadblocks marked their signal, igniting anticipation as the convoy drew near.

This particular visit held an unexpected surprise. The golf club's staff invited the group inside for a meal, offering an unprecedented gesture of appreciation. For Mentser and his companions, the day turned into an extraordinary experience, filled with mutual gratitude and respectful support.

