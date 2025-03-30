Left Menu

Tesla Takedown: Protesters Target Elon Musk's Empire

Protests against Elon Musk's role in the US government under President Trump have erupted outside Tesla dealerships. Demonstrators oppose Musk's influence and his government efficiency role, fearing misuse of sensitive data. The movement aims to impact Tesla sales by rallying both US and global support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 30-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 00:05 IST
Elon Musk

In a sweeping wave of unrest, crowds have gathered at Tesla dealerships across the United States to protest billionaire Elon Musk's significant influence over the US government, led by President Donald Trump. This coordinated effort is seen as an attempt to strike a blow to Musk's wealth, predominantly tied to his electric vehicle company.

The protests come as a response to Musk's controversial position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Many fear his access to sensitive information and drastic measures, like agency closures, represent a dangerous overreach. Demonstrators are mobilizing to draw attention to these perceived threats by targeting Tesla's network, raising anti-Musk banners, and organizing events in major cities such as New York, Texas, and even London.

Despite these escalating tensions, Musk remains unfazed, enthusiastic about future Tesla prospects. The company's recent stock fluctuations and diminished sales are attributed to the growing backlash against his dual roles. Financial analysts have labeled this period a 'brand tornado crisis,' urging Musk to navigate the tumultuous environment decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

