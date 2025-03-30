Rajasthan's Global Identity Celebrated
President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state formation day, acknowledging their global identity. She highlighted the state's glorious history, traditions, and hospitality, emphasizing the bravery tales and tourist appeal. Murmu wished for the prosperity and happiness of Rajasthan's residents.
On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Rajasthan as they celebrated their state formation day, recognizing the distinct identity they've forged globally.
Rajasthan, established as a state in 1949, is renowned for its rich traditions, hospitality, and diversity. President Murmu praised the enterprising spirit of its people in a post on the social media platform X, written in Hindi.
She acknowledged the state's vibrant history, filled with numerous tales of bravery, and its appeal to a vast number of tourists from both India and abroad. Extending her wishes, she hoped for a happy and prosperous life for all Rajasthan residents.
