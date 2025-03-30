Left Menu

Rajasthan's Global Identity Celebrated

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state formation day, acknowledging their global identity. She highlighted the state's glorious history, traditions, and hospitality, emphasizing the bravery tales and tourist appeal. Murmu wished for the prosperity and happiness of Rajasthan's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:52 IST
On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Rajasthan as they celebrated their state formation day, recognizing the distinct identity they've forged globally.

Rajasthan, established as a state in 1949, is renowned for its rich traditions, hospitality, and diversity. President Murmu praised the enterprising spirit of its people in a post on the social media platform X, written in Hindi.

She acknowledged the state's vibrant history, filled with numerous tales of bravery, and its appeal to a vast number of tourists from both India and abroad. Extending her wishes, she hoped for a happy and prosperous life for all Rajasthan residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

