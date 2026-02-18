Left Menu

Godrej Advocates for Biodiversity Monetisation, Opposes National Park Development

Industrialist Nadir Godrej criticizes development in national parks, advocating for biodiversity monetisation through tourism. Concerned about pollution affecting 60% of Indians, he suggests a collaborative approach to address the issue, drawing parallels with global cities that have dealt with pollution effectively.

Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:09 IST
Nadir Godrej
  • Country:
  • India

Nadir Godrej, chairman of Godrej Industries, has voiced strong opposition to development efforts within National Parks, instead urging for biodiversity monetisation through tourism. Addressing the Mumbai Climate Week, Godrej emphasized the need for development that doesn't harm natural reserves.

Godrej expressed his incredulity over the unaddressed pollution affecting 60% of Indians, underscoring the pressing need for concerted efforts akin to successful initiatives in cities like Los Angeles and Beijing. Although he supports monetisation, he insists on the coexistence of economic interests and ecosystem preservation.

The industrialist's remarks add to the ongoing debate surrounding the Maharashtra government's decision to permit mining near the Tadoba Reserve, spotlighting the environmental and quality of life concerns linked to pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

