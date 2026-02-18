Godrej Advocates for Biodiversity Monetisation, Opposes National Park Development
Industrialist Nadir Godrej criticizes development in national parks, advocating for biodiversity monetisation through tourism. Concerned about pollution affecting 60% of Indians, he suggests a collaborative approach to address the issue, drawing parallels with global cities that have dealt with pollution effectively.
- Country:
- India
Nadir Godrej, chairman of Godrej Industries, has voiced strong opposition to development efforts within National Parks, instead urging for biodiversity monetisation through tourism. Addressing the Mumbai Climate Week, Godrej emphasized the need for development that doesn't harm natural reserves.
Godrej expressed his incredulity over the unaddressed pollution affecting 60% of Indians, underscoring the pressing need for concerted efforts akin to successful initiatives in cities like Los Angeles and Beijing. Although he supports monetisation, he insists on the coexistence of economic interests and ecosystem preservation.
The industrialist's remarks add to the ongoing debate surrounding the Maharashtra government's decision to permit mining near the Tadoba Reserve, spotlighting the environmental and quality of life concerns linked to pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model
India's Central Role in Navigating AI Challenges: Insights from Anthropic CEO
Some people fear AI, some see the future in it. India sees future in AI: PM Modi.