Vibrant Traditions Usher in International Shivratri Fair in Mandi
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, where traditional rituals unfolded with processions and deity worship. The seven-day festival, rooted in centuries-old traditions, commenced with homage to deities and cultural performances, reaffirming its state-level recognition in Himachal Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri kickstarted the seven-day International Shivratri Fair in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, marking a colorful beginning to the historic festival. The event, rich in tradition, featured a procession known as Jaleb and worship of the principal deity, Madhav Rai.
The festivities commenced with traditional pujas and a vibrant procession from the deputy commissioner's office to Paddal ground. More than 200 deities in palanquins, clad in traditional dress, graced the event, highlighting centuries-old customs accompanied by traditional music.
Agnihotri's Sunday arrival was marked by a visit to the Bhootnath Temple and witnessing the 'Beas Aaarti.' The origins of this fair trace back to 1527, and it has evolved from a local celebration to a state-recognized event in Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
