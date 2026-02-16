Vibrant Traditions Usher in International Shivratri Fair in Mandi

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri kickstarted the seven-day International Shivratri Fair in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, marking a colorful beginning to the historic festival. The event, rich in tradition, featured a procession known as Jaleb and worship of the principal deity, Madhav Rai.

The festivities commenced with traditional pujas and a vibrant procession from the deputy commissioner's office to Paddal ground. More than 200 deities in palanquins, clad in traditional dress, graced the event, highlighting centuries-old customs accompanied by traditional music.

Agnihotri's Sunday arrival was marked by a visit to the Bhootnath Temple and witnessing the 'Beas Aaarti.' The origins of this fair trace back to 1527, and it has evolved from a local celebration to a state-recognized event in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)