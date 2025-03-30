Modi Commemorates Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956. Modi’s visit followed a tribute to RSS founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
On a poignant visit to Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his respect at Deekshabhoomi, the site where historic reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with his followers, embraced Buddhism in 1956.
Before heading to Deekshabhoomi, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.
Accompanying Modi were key political figures from Nagpur, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, underscoring the significance of the visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS teaches 'nation is everything' and that serving people is akin to serving God: PM Modi in Lex Fridman podcast.
Kanimozhi Slams RSS and Centre's Policies at Iftar Event
Through RSS I found a life of purpose; I feel blessed to gain life's values from such a sacred organisation: PM Modi in Lex Fridman podcast.
PM Modi on RSS: A Life of Purpose and Service
RSS Leader Calls for Unity Amid Controversial Reservation Decision