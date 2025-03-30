Modi Pays Tribute at RSS Memorial in Nagpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, paying homage to RSS founders. Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the visit coincided with the Hindu New Year. Modi honored Indian cultural values and the dedication of RSS members, marking his first visit since becoming PM.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on Sunday to pay tributes at the memorial dedicated to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Modi's visit marked the Gudi Padwa celebrations, which herald the Hindu New Year.
In a message, Modi praised the memorial's dedication to Indian culture and nationalism, celebrating the legacy of RSS values and its significant influence among swayamsevaks devoted to national service. This visit was Modi's first as Prime Minister to the site, last visited by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MP Urges PM Modi to Watch 'Chhava' and Challenge Golwalkar's Views
HC denies bail to ‘JeM operative’ accused of conducting recce of memorial of RSS founder KB Hedgewar in Nagpur.
Governor Highlights Relevance of Hedgewar's Ideals Amid Secessionist Threats
Sanghamitra Tai Gaikwad: A Life of Service and Dedication
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.