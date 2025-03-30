Modi Pays Tribute at RSS Memorial in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on Sunday to pay tributes at the memorial dedicated to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Modi's visit marked the Gudi Padwa celebrations, which herald the Hindu New Year.

In a message, Modi praised the memorial's dedication to Indian culture and nationalism, celebrating the legacy of RSS values and its significant influence among swayamsevaks devoted to national service. This visit was Modi's first as Prime Minister to the site, last visited by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)