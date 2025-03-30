Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion Maverick and Bollywood Star
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor expressed her carefree approach to fashion, enjoying her style choices without concern for others' perceptions. She recently walked as a showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra’s collection at Lakme Fashion Week, continuing to embrace her evolving fashion sensibilities with confidence and glamour.
Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has candidly shared her fearless attitude towards fashion, emphasizing her enjoyment of style rather than succumbing to external judgments. The actress recently dazzled as the showstopper for Rahul Mishra's 'The Silk Route' collection during the Lakme Fashion Week, a spectacle that captivated audiences.
Kapoor, known for her work in films like 'Dhadak' and 'Good Luck Jerry', adorned a striking black gown by Mishra, crafted from Bandhani print fabric. Her grand entrance, arriving in a car accompanied by models mimicking paparazzi, set the stage for a memorable showcase, marking a standout moment in the fashion event.
Discussing her outfit, Janhvi described it as a blend of modern and Indian aesthetics. Amidst her burgeoning career, she remains focused on embracing her sartorial evolution, while eagerly anticipating her upcoming roles in films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Peddi'.
