Left Menu

Viral Video Shows Drunken Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Controversy

A viral video showing a government girls' college teacher in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in a drunken state has raised concerns. The college plans to address the issue with the hiring committee. The teacher, caught off-campus, has been temporarily relieved of duties pending review by the hiring chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:31 IST
Viral Video Shows Drunken Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video depicting a teacher from a government girls' college in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, visibly inebriated on a busy road, has gone viral, sparking public concern.

The college, acknowledging the incident that occurred on a Saturday, announced it will discuss the matter with the contractual hiring committee responsible for his employment.

Despite initial assumptions by bystanders that the teacher was unwell, paramedics found him intoxicated. The college principal confirmed the teacher's temporary suspension and plans to consult the hiring chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025