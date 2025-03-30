Viral Video Shows Drunken Teacher in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Controversy

A video depicting a teacher from a government girls' college in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, visibly inebriated on a busy road, has gone viral, sparking public concern.

The college, acknowledging the incident that occurred on a Saturday, announced it will discuss the matter with the contractual hiring committee responsible for his employment.

Despite initial assumptions by bystanders that the teacher was unwell, paramedics found him intoxicated. The college principal confirmed the teacher's temporary suspension and plans to consult the hiring chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)