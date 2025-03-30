Left Menu

India's Banyan of Culture and Modernization: PM Modi on RSS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as India's cultural and modernizing force, akin to a 'banyan tree'. He highlighted advancements in health services, abolition of colonial symbols, and youth-driven innovation. The event marked the foundation of a new extension at Madhav Netralaya, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an event in Nagpur, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the 'banyan tree' of India's culture and modernization. The PM underscored India's progressive departure from colonial symbols, heralding a new era of national consciousness guided by the RSS's enduring principles.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing medical infrastructure. Stressing the importance of providing the best healthcare to all, he highlighted the expansion of AIIMS and the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in offering free medical treatment to millions.

Reflecting on a century of RSS influence, Modi mentioned the fruitful 'tapasya' of the organization towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He applauded the youth's contributions to nation-building and India's global humanitarian efforts, including recent aid to Myanmar. Modi also marked the country's celebrations of the Constitution's 75th anniversary and the RSS's centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

