Mohanlal Addresses Controversy: Assures Edits to 'L2: Empuraan'

In response to the controversy surrounding his latest film 'L2: Empuraan', Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has promised to remove the contentious parts that sparked backlash. The film, directed by Prithviraj, has been criticized for its depiction of right-wing politics and references to past events, such as the Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal took to social media to express his regret over the political and social themes in the movie causing distress among his fans. He affirmed his responsibility as an artist to ensure that his work does not promote hatred against any political ideology or religious community.

The actor and the production team have decided to edit the film proactively. Mohanlal, who has been a beloved figure in Indian cinema for over four decades, added that the love and trust of his audience remain his strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)