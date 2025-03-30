Left Menu

Navratri and Eid: Celebrations Surge in Sambhal and Varanasi Amidst Tight Security

On the first day of Navratri, devotees flocked to temples in Sambhal and Varanasi, creating bustling markets ahead of Eid. Authorities ensured tight security due to past confrontations, with bans on illegal slaughterhouses near religious sites. Temples were adorned, and cultural rituals observed, drawing significant local participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:29 IST
Navratri and Eid: Celebrations Surge in Sambhal and Varanasi Amidst Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the first day of Navratri, devotees in Sambhal and Varanasi flocked to local temples, vibrant with religious fervor as Eid approached. High foot traffic in markets signaled robust business activity, primed for sales increases.

Authorities reinforced security measures to maintain peace due to prior instances of communal tension. In Sambhal, the Chamunda Devi and Durga temples were packed with crowds, reflecting local enthusiasm.

Tight measures included closing illegal slaughterhouses near religious sites. Meanwhile, prominent temples in Varanasi witnessed heightened ritual activities, with authorities patrolling sensitive areas and deploying aerial surveillance to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025