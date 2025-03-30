Navratri and Eid: Celebrations Surge in Sambhal and Varanasi Amidst Tight Security
On the first day of Navratri, devotees flocked to temples in Sambhal and Varanasi, creating bustling markets ahead of Eid. Authorities ensured tight security due to past confrontations, with bans on illegal slaughterhouses near religious sites. Temples were adorned, and cultural rituals observed, drawing significant local participation.
On Sunday, the first day of Navratri, devotees in Sambhal and Varanasi flocked to local temples, vibrant with religious fervor as Eid approached. High foot traffic in markets signaled robust business activity, primed for sales increases.
Authorities reinforced security measures to maintain peace due to prior instances of communal tension. In Sambhal, the Chamunda Devi and Durga temples were packed with crowds, reflecting local enthusiasm.
Tight measures included closing illegal slaughterhouses near religious sites. Meanwhile, prominent temples in Varanasi witnessed heightened ritual activities, with authorities patrolling sensitive areas and deploying aerial surveillance to ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
