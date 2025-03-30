Exploring Indian Modernism: The Legacy of Bimal Das Gupta

A new book, 'Bimal Das Gupta: An Ode to a Legend', celebrates the incredible life and legacy of Bimal Das Gupta, marking the 30th anniversary of his passing. This edition, released by Gallery Silver Scapes and Dhoomimal Gallery, provides a profound look into his impact on Indian modernism.

The publication offers essays from renowned art historians alongside personal stories from peers, painting a comprehensive picture of Das Gupta's remarkable journey. Known as the father of Indian abstractionism, his work continues to inspire artists worldwide.

This homage includes stunning visuals and insightful narratives detailing Das Gupta's evolution from a landscape painter to an innovator of abstract art. His pioneering methods have left an indelible mark on Indian art, establishing a modern aesthetic that transformed the field.

