Left Menu

Bastille's UK Tour: A Joyous 15-Year Celebration

British band Bastille is planning a UK arena tour in November called 'From All Sides - Songs from The First 15 Years.' The tour aims to celebrate their successful journey over the past 15 years with fans. The tour kicks off on November 6 in Plymouth and includes nine shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:27 IST
Bastille's UK Tour: A Joyous 15-Year Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The celebrated British band Bastille is gearing up to offer fans a memorable journey through their music history with an upcoming UK arena tour set to begin in November.

Named 'From All Sides - Songs from The First 15 Years,' the tour promises to be a joyous celebration of the band's successful decade-and-a-half in the music industry.

Commencing on November 6 in Plymouth, the tour will feature nine shows, marking Bastille's first UK arena tour in three years. The band consists of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson, and Chris "Woody" Wood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025