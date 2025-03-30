Bastille's UK Tour: A Joyous 15-Year Celebration

The celebrated British band Bastille is gearing up to offer fans a memorable journey through their music history with an upcoming UK arena tour set to begin in November.

Named 'From All Sides - Songs from The First 15 Years,' the tour promises to be a joyous celebration of the band's successful decade-and-a-half in the music industry.

Commencing on November 6 in Plymouth, the tour will feature nine shows, marking Bastille's first UK arena tour in three years. The band consists of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson, and Chris "Woody" Wood.

