Rajasthan's Heritage Shines at Arunachal Celebration

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Rajasthan Foundation Day, emphasizing the cultural harmony between the two states. Governor K.T. Parnaik lauded Rajasthan's contribution to Arunachal's development during the event at Raj Bhavan. The celebration featured traditional Rajasthani performances, fostering inter-state unity and showcasing cultural integration under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:45 IST
Rajasthan's Heritage Shines at Arunachal Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Rajasthan Foundation Day with a nod to the cultural harmony between the two states. Governor K.T. Parnaik commended Rajasthan's role in Arunachal's development at the Raj Bhavan celebration.

The event was a vibrant showcase of Rajasthani traditions, featuring captivating performances of the 'Ghoomar' dance and the lively 'Dhamal' folk song. It emphasized the deep-rooted connections and cultural integration inspired by the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Rounding off the celebrations, attendees indulged in authentic Rajasthani delicacies like 'Dal Baati Churma'. The event reinforced inter-state unity and the rich cultural tapestry of India's diverse heritage.

