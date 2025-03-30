Rajasthan's Heritage Shines at Arunachal Celebration

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Rajasthan Foundation Day with a nod to the cultural harmony between the two states. Governor K.T. Parnaik commended Rajasthan's role in Arunachal's development at the Raj Bhavan celebration.

The event was a vibrant showcase of Rajasthani traditions, featuring captivating performances of the 'Ghoomar' dance and the lively 'Dhamal' folk song. It emphasized the deep-rooted connections and cultural integration inspired by the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Rounding off the celebrations, attendees indulged in authentic Rajasthani delicacies like 'Dal Baati Churma'. The event reinforced inter-state unity and the rich cultural tapestry of India's diverse heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)