India’s Gift to the World: Yoga for Global Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' as the theme for the forthcoming International Day of Yoga. Celebrated on June 21, the day emphasizes yoga's benefits. Modi highlighted yoga's cultural significance and growing global popularity, especially in regions like South America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' as this year's International Day of Yoga theme, set to be celebrated on June 21. The day began in 2015, aiming to highlight the global health benefits of yoga.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi expressed India's vision for global wellness through yoga, encouraging people to integrate it into their daily lives. As the International Day of Yoga approaches, he urged those who haven't embraced yoga to start, emphasizing its growing popularity among youth worldwide.

Modi reflected on yoga's evolution from a tradition to a global festival, citing its adoption in countries like Chile. Acknowledging initiatives like 'Somos India' for promoting yoga and Ayurveda abroad, he praised their work in disseminating India's wellness wisdom globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

