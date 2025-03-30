University Tragedy: Arrests Made in Concert Night Murder

In a tragic turn of events at Panjab University's South Campus, four individuals were apprehended by Chandigarh Police for their alleged role in the murder of Aditya Thakur, a 22-year-old student. The incident transpired during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, with the accused reportedly engaging in a lethal altercation.

Aditya Thakur, a second-year computer science engineering student at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, was fatally wounded amidst a skirmish reportedly involving a group of students. The accused, identified as Lavish, Udey, Sahil, and Raghav, are students at different colleges in the region.

This incident has sparked outrage among Panjab University students, who staged protests blaming outsiders for the violence. Official sources confirmed that Thakur succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER. Police are continuing efforts to apprehend other suspects involved in the deadly encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)