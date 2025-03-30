Left Menu

University Tragedy: Arrests Made in Concert Night Murder

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Aditya Thakur at a Panjab University concert. The accused were students at various colleges and allegedly got involved in a violent scuffle. Efforts continue to apprehend other involved suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at Panjab University's South Campus, four individuals were apprehended by Chandigarh Police for their alleged role in the murder of Aditya Thakur, a 22-year-old student. The incident transpired during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, with the accused reportedly engaging in a lethal altercation.

Aditya Thakur, a second-year computer science engineering student at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, was fatally wounded amidst a skirmish reportedly involving a group of students. The accused, identified as Lavish, Udey, Sahil, and Raghav, are students at different colleges in the region.

This incident has sparked outrage among Panjab University students, who staged protests blaming outsiders for the violence. Official sources confirmed that Thakur succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER. Police are continuing efforts to apprehend other suspects involved in the deadly encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

