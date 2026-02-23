Left Menu

Congress Condemns Arrests Amid Shirtless Protest Controversy

The Congress denounced the arrests of its youth leaders amid their shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit, calling for an end to 'harassment.' They emphasized peaceful dissent is essential to democracy, demanding immediate release and cessation of charges, stressing the protest's non-violent nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has denounced the recent arrests and detention of its youth leaders connected to a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The party has called for an immediate end to what they describe as 'harassment' of peaceful protestors.

During a press conference at the Congress headquarters, the party underscored that peaceful dissent is a crucial component of democracy and should not be criminalized. The Congress is demanding the release and withdrawal of charges against those detained, arguing the protest exposed governmental compromises in a non-violent manner.

In response to the arrests, the Congress has requested full disclosure of arrest grounds and evidence, urging authorities to cease misuse of power against democratic protestors. The party maintains the demonstration symbolizes the youth's outcry over unresolved national issues.

