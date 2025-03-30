Odisha's Utkal Divas: A Celebration of Legacy and Pride

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has announced a series of grand celebrations for Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, occurring on April 1. This annual event commemorates the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936, distinct from Bihar and Orissa under British rule.

Odisha's Culture Minister, Suryavansi Suraj, detailed plans at a press conference for a cultural festivity titled 'Odia Paksha', which will span from April 1 to the Odia New Year on April 14. The celebrations aim to highlight and share the rich cultural heritage of Odia customs and traditions with a global audience. Various levels of government will organize events to showcase language, culture, and traditions.

The opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), joined in celebrations, emphasizing historical sacrifices and contributions. They will commemorate the day across all assembly districts, with events like photo tributes and gatherings at historical sites. BJD leaders, including President Naveen Patnaik, will participate in these statewide acts of historical reflection and celebration.

