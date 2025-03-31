Left Menu

Archbishop's Eid Message: Building Fraternal Ties

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao extended wishes to the Muslim community for Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the importance of unity and shared celebration of God's goodness. He highlighted the significance of fraternal encounters and encouraged transforming communities through hopeful interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 08:28 IST
In a heartfelt gesture of unity, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, extended warm wishes to the Muslim community celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. He emphasized that the festival serves as a beacon for fraternal encounters among all humans, bringing people together in gratitude for God's benevolence.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramzan, a month characterized by fasting and introspection, and is celebrated across the nation on Monday. The Archbishop expressed his admiration for the renewed spirit of peace and family ties that accompany the end of this sacred period.

In alignment with the Vatican's message, Cardinal Ferrao called these shared moments 'seeds of hope' capable of transforming communities and fostering global harmony. He urged both Christian and Muslim communities to partake in this mutual celebration, underscoring the power of small yet profound acts of unity.

