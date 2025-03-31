Left Menu

Eid Celebrations Unify Tamil Nadu as Leaders Extend Warm Greetings

In Tamil Nadu, masses gathered in mosques and public places to celebrate Eid with great zeal. Leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's Edappad K Palaniswami extended greetings. Festivities highlighted fasting, charity, and the values Prophet Muhammad imparted, promoting unity across the state.

Updated: 31-03-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

People across Tamil Nadu gathered at mosques and appointed venues on Monday to mark the occasion of Eid with special prayers. The festival was celebrated with typical zeal as families and friends exchanged greetings.

Participants who had fasted for 30 days culminated the fasting period with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The event saw attendees ranging from the young to the elderly in cities like Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore engage in prayer sessions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK chief Edappad K Palaniswami, and other political leaders extended their greetings. The festivities emphasized the traits of fasting, charity, and the message of love and discipline promoted by Prophet Muhammad, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

