'Sikandar' Shatters Box Office Records on Opening Day

'Sikandar', the latest film featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, smashed box office records by amassing Rs 50 crore globally on its debut day, as reported by the creators. Directed by industry heavyweight A R Murugadoss, the film was brought to screens under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Released in theaters on March 30, 'Sikandar' raked in Rs 54 crore worldwide and Rs 30.06 crore domestically, as stated in a press release. The trade tracking website Sacnilk also logged a domestic net earning of Rs 26 crore on the first day alone.

However, the film confronted challenges with piracy, as it was reportedly leaked online hours before Sunday's release and subsequently removed from around 600 websites. Alongside its lead actors, the movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

