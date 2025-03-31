Left Menu

Fuji Media Faces Fallout from Sexual Assault Scandal

Fuji Media is under pressure to address a sexual assault scandal involving former TV host Masahiro Nakai. The company's leadership changes followed a damning report detailing inadequate victim support. Nakai has announced his retirement amid ongoing fallout from the scandal, which has affected the company's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:31 IST
Fuji Media Faces Fallout from Sexual Assault Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Fuji Media has come under intense scrutiny following a sexual assault scandal involving Masahiro Nakai, a former TV host and leader of the boy band SMAP. A report, released on Monday, called for the company to apologize to victims and implement mechanisms to handle human rights grievances.

The allegations, which came to light last December, led to major upheavals at the broadcaster, including the January resignations of its chairman and TV unit head. Additionally, Hisashi Hieda, a long-serving director, announced his departure last week. The independent report by three lawyers confirmed an incident of 'sexual violence,' criticizing Fuji Media's failure to care for victims.

In response, Fuji Media issued an apology for the distress and inconvenience caused to stakeholders. Meanwhile, Nakai has admitted to settling with one party and declared his retirement from show business, though he hasn't directly addressed the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025