Fuji Media Faces Fallout from Sexual Assault Scandal

Fuji Media has come under intense scrutiny following a sexual assault scandal involving Masahiro Nakai, a former TV host and leader of the boy band SMAP. A report, released on Monday, called for the company to apologize to victims and implement mechanisms to handle human rights grievances.

The allegations, which came to light last December, led to major upheavals at the broadcaster, including the January resignations of its chairman and TV unit head. Additionally, Hisashi Hieda, a long-serving director, announced his departure last week. The independent report by three lawyers confirmed an incident of 'sexual violence,' criticizing Fuji Media's failure to care for victims.

In response, Fuji Media issued an apology for the distress and inconvenience caused to stakeholders. Meanwhile, Nakai has admitted to settling with one party and declared his retirement from show business, though he hasn't directly addressed the accusations.

