The Artistic Rise of Pratibha Ranta: From Laapataa Ladies to Heeramandi

Actor Pratibha Ranta shines in her roles in 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Heeramandi'. Working with directors like Kiran Rao and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has honed her craft. Ranta shares her journey from minimalist to maximalist sets and anticipates her involvement in 'Heeramandi' season two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:44 IST
Pratibha Ranta, an emerging star in the industry, has effectively captured audiences with her performances in 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Heeramandi'. Renowned for her dynamic roles, she credits her growth to working with acclaimed directors early in her career.

Last year, Ranta's performance as Jaya in Kiran Rao's feminist satire 'Laapataa Ladies' marked a significant breakthrough. Then, her portrayal of Shama in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' further solidified her reputation, showcasing her ability to tackle diverse characters.

Speaking with PTI, Ranta emphasized the importance of adaptability and determination. Despite transitioning between minimalistic and grand sets, her commitment remained unwavering. On her involvement in the potential second season of 'Heeramandi', she expressed keen interest but remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

