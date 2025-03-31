All In: The Freshworks Founder’s Journey to NASDAQ
All In recounts Girish Mathrubootham's journey from Trichy to becoming a global entrepreneur. He shares his personal struggles and successes, including founding Freshworks, now a NASDAQ-listed company. The book offers insights into entrepreneurship, aiming to inspire dreamers and trailblazers with its candid narrative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
HarperCollins Publishers India has announced 'All In - Memoirs of the Freshworks Founder' by Girish Mathrubootham and Pankaj Mishra, detailing Mathrubootham's extraordinary entrepreneurial journey.
The memoir chronicles Girish's transition from a comfortable job to founding Freshworks in 2010, now spanning thirteen countries and serving over 70,000 clients. It narrates his early life in Tamil Nadu, tackling challenges and employing mentorship for eventual success.
Through its authentic storytelling, the book aims to inspire future entrepreneurs with tales of self-doubt, determination, and achievement.
