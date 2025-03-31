Left Menu

Starmer Supports Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Spark School Dialogues

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with creators of the Netflix series 'Adolescence,' focusing on social media's influence on teens. The show sparks discussion on toxic masculinity, with plans to stream it in schools nationwide. Starmer endorses its accessibility to foster critical conversations among youth.

Updated: 31-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:48 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged with the creators of Netflix's 'Adolescence,' a drama depicting a boy's trial over the murder of a female classmate. The series highlights the impact of social media, particularly from influencers like Andrew Tate, on teenagers' susceptibilities to toxic masculinity.

Expressing support, Starmer revealed plans for the 'groundbreaking' series to be screened free in schools nationwide. 'Watching this with my teenage son and daughter resonated deeply,' he noted, when meeting with 'Adolescence' co-writer Jack Thorne and young advocates at Downing Street.

The show achieved a record as the first streaming series to top British TV viewership charts. 'Adolescence' challenges audiences to confront the perilous nature of digital influence, with Thorne advocating against smartphones before age 14. It's hoped to inspire critical discussions in educational contexts.

