Sitara Ghattamaneni Shines at PMJ Jewels’ 40th Store Launch

Hyderabad sparkled with excitement as Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu icon Mahesh Babu and ambassador for PMJ Jewels, inaugurated the brand's 40th store. Spanning 30,000 square feet, the flagship store celebrates PMJ Jewels' legacy, offering a fusion of traditional and contemporary jewelry designs.

The event featured the unveiling of the Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Collection, embodying Sitara's youthful mix of tradition and contemporary style. She charmed the press with her lively presence, adding a personal touch to the grand occasion.

As PMJ Jewels expands its influence in South India, Sitara's personal charisma and family legacy bring a fresh spark to the brand's future endeavours. The new store promises not just purchases, but memorable experiences, reflecting both heritage and innovation under Sitara's radiant influence.

