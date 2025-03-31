Retracing History: The Dalai Lama's Path
A six-day trekking expedition commenced in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, retracing the route the Dalai Lama took six decades ago during his escape from Tibet. Organized by local authorities, the trek commemorates the bond between Tibet and the region, highlighted through cultural events and prayers.
A six-day trekking expedition has begun in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, meticulously following the historical route the Dalai Lama took during his escape from Tibet over six decades ago. This initiative is organized by the district administration, with support from Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang.
The event, championed by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs Chairman Jambey Wangdi, aims to conclude at Pungteng in Tawang on April 5, marking the anniversary of the Dalai Lama's arrival in 1959. The trek pays homage to this historic journey, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural ties between Tibet and the region.
The opening ceremony included prayers for the Dalai Lama and various cultural performances by local monks and villagers, celebrating the shared history and hoped-for peaceful future between the two communities. The trek garnered significant participation, with around 300 attendees on its first day, reflecting the enduring relationship transcending borders.
