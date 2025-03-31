Left Menu

Gujarat: India's Growth Engine Ignited by Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized Gujarat's transformation into a growth powerhouse and its pivotal role in India's development. The event in Bhopal showcased Gujarat's historical contributions and urged the Gujarati community's continued commitment to national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the state of Gujarat, referring to it as the nation's growth engine. His remarks were a part of the 'Sadakal Gujarat' function, held in Bhopal, and emphasized Gujarat's significant contributions under Modi's guidance.

Addressing the audience at Akhil Bharatiya Gujarati Samaj's event, Patel commended Gujarat for producing strong leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and praised ongoing developments under the current administration. The event, attended by notable figures such as MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, underscored Gujarat's position as a pivotal player in India's journey towards becoming a 'vishwa guru'.

Urging the Gujarati diaspora in Madhya Pradesh to actively partake in building 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', Patel emphasized the community's harmonious and collaborative spirit. The program also featured a film on Gujarat's development, reinforcing its contribution to India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

