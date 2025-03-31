Bollywood's Quality Crisis: A Call for Better Storytelling

Film critic Meena Iyer has voiced strong concerns over the trajectory of Bollywood, highlighting a 'dishonesty' that, she argues, has permeated the industry. Iyer cites the disappointing performance of films such as 'Emergency', 'Deva', and 'Azaad' as evidence of a decline in the quality of cinema.

Iyer attributes this slump to a lack of focus on storytelling within the industry. 'It's essential that filmmakers engage skilled scriptwriters and editors,' she insists, urging a return to sensible cinema. The critic laments, 'This brain-dead cinema isn't benefitting anyone, neither the industry nor the audience.'

As 2025 progresses, only Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' has emerged as a major hit. Upcoming releases like 'Kesari', 'Housefull 5', and 'Sitaare Zameen Par' hold promise, and Iyer and audiences alike are hopeful for significant improvement in the quality and substance of Bollywood films this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)