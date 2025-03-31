Left Menu

Bollywood's Quality Crisis: A Call for Better Storytelling

Film critic Meena Iyer criticizes the declining quality of Bollywood films and urges industry leaders to focus on scripting and storytelling. She attributes the downturn in box office performance to prioritizing star power over cinematic substance. With upcoming releases, the hope is for a more promising cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:22 IST
Bollywood's Quality Crisis: A Call for Better Storytelling
Film critic Meena Iyer (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Film critic Meena Iyer has voiced strong concerns over the trajectory of Bollywood, highlighting a 'dishonesty' that, she argues, has permeated the industry. Iyer cites the disappointing performance of films such as 'Emergency', 'Deva', and 'Azaad' as evidence of a decline in the quality of cinema.

Iyer attributes this slump to a lack of focus on storytelling within the industry. 'It's essential that filmmakers engage skilled scriptwriters and editors,' she insists, urging a return to sensible cinema. The critic laments, 'This brain-dead cinema isn't benefitting anyone, neither the industry nor the audience.'

As 2025 progresses, only Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' has emerged as a major hit. Upcoming releases like 'Kesari', 'Housefull 5', and 'Sitaare Zameen Par' hold promise, and Iyer and audiences alike are hopeful for significant improvement in the quality and substance of Bollywood films this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025