Trump and Kid Rock Unite to Combat Ticket Scalping with New Order
President Donald Trump, alongside musician Kid Rock, has introduced an executive order aimed at curbing ticket scalping and enhancing transparency in ticket pricing. The order pushes for enforcement by the FTC and collaboration with major ticketing agencies to fight bots and excessive resale prices in the entertainment sector.
President Donald Trump, in a bid to tackle ticket scalping, signed an executive order with musician Kid Rock by his side. The order focuses on eradicating price-gouging by middlemen and enhancing transparency in ticket pricing.
The initiative directs the Federal Trade Commission to enforce price transparency across all ticket-purchase stages and to clamp down on deceptive and anti-competitive behavior in the resale market. Kid Rock, a notable supporter of Trump, expressed enthusiasm for the order.
Amid rising concert and event fees, the administration aims to protect consumers. The order mandates a report within six months summarizing actions taken and suggesting further regulations to safeguard consumer interests in the entertainment industry.
