Trump and Kid Rock Unite to Combat Ticket Scalping with New Order

President Donald Trump, in a bid to tackle ticket scalping, signed an executive order with musician Kid Rock by his side. The order focuses on eradicating price-gouging by middlemen and enhancing transparency in ticket pricing.

The initiative directs the Federal Trade Commission to enforce price transparency across all ticket-purchase stages and to clamp down on deceptive and anti-competitive behavior in the resale market. Kid Rock, a notable supporter of Trump, expressed enthusiasm for the order.

Amid rising concert and event fees, the administration aims to protect consumers. The order mandates a report within six months summarizing actions taken and suggesting further regulations to safeguard consumer interests in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)