Left Menu

Trump and Kid Rock Unite to Combat Ticket Scalping with New Order

President Donald Trump, alongside musician Kid Rock, has introduced an executive order aimed at curbing ticket scalping and enhancing transparency in ticket pricing. The order pushes for enforcement by the FTC and collaboration with major ticketing agencies to fight bots and excessive resale prices in the entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:11 IST
Trump and Kid Rock Unite to Combat Ticket Scalping with New Order
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, in a bid to tackle ticket scalping, signed an executive order with musician Kid Rock by his side. The order focuses on eradicating price-gouging by middlemen and enhancing transparency in ticket pricing.

The initiative directs the Federal Trade Commission to enforce price transparency across all ticket-purchase stages and to clamp down on deceptive and anti-competitive behavior in the resale market. Kid Rock, a notable supporter of Trump, expressed enthusiasm for the order.

Amid rising concert and event fees, the administration aims to protect consumers. The order mandates a report within six months summarizing actions taken and suggesting further regulations to safeguard consumer interests in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025