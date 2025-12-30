Left Menu

RJD Flags Unauthorized Occupation of Patna Government Bungalows by NDA Leaders

The RJD alleges several NDA leaders, including Sanjay Jha and Devesh Chandra Thakur, continue to occupy government bungalows in Patna despite being allotted official residences in New Delhi. The RJD demands clarity from the state department on the issue, questioning the legality and transparency of the occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:03 IST
The opposition RJD in Bihar has raised concerns over the continued occupation of government bungalows in Patna by NDA leaders, despite their official residences in New Delhi.

RJD national spokesperson, Naval Kishore Yadav, in a letter to the state building construction department, highlighted that JD(U) national president Sanjay Jha, MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had already been allotted official residences in Delhi.

The RJD demands that the department clarify the rules under which these leaders continue to occupy the bungalows in Patna and seek a timeline for when the properties will be vacated, alongside details of rent recovered from occupants.

