RJD Flags Unauthorized Occupation of Patna Government Bungalows by NDA Leaders

The opposition RJD in Bihar has raised concerns over the continued occupation of government bungalows in Patna by NDA leaders, despite their official residences in New Delhi.

RJD national spokesperson, Naval Kishore Yadav, in a letter to the state building construction department, highlighted that JD(U) national president Sanjay Jha, MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had already been allotted official residences in Delhi.

The RJD demands that the department clarify the rules under which these leaders continue to occupy the bungalows in Patna and seek a timeline for when the properties will be vacated, alongside details of rent recovered from occupants.

(With inputs from agencies.)