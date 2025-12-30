Left Menu

Mumbai’s Deadly Bus Mishap: A Call for Accountability and Reform

A Mumbai lawyer has appealed to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission to investigate a fatal accident involving a BEST bus and multiple pedestrians. The plea highlights repeated negligence by the transport service, urges an impartial inquiry, and suggests implementing staff training and fleet audits to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:02 IST
Mumbai’s Deadly Bus Mishap: A Call for Accountability and Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Mumbai lawyer has moved the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission to demand accountability for a tragic accident involving a BEST bus, which claimed four lives and injured nine others in Bhandup. The incident has raised alarming questions about safety within the civic transport service.

The lawyer's application points to a troubling pattern of negligence at BEST, citing a similar catastrophic event last year outside Kurla's railway station. He argues for an impartial investigation, cautioning against any attempts to cover up the inhumane event.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the harrowing moments as unsuspecting pedestrians scrambled for safety. The commission is urged to ensure swift action and call for staff training programs and operational audits to avert future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

 India
2
Assam Gears Up for Elections with Revised Voter Roll

Assam Gears Up for Elections with Revised Voter Roll

 India
3
Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025