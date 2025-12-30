Mumbai’s Deadly Bus Mishap: A Call for Accountability and Reform

In a significant development, a Mumbai lawyer has moved the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission to demand accountability for a tragic accident involving a BEST bus, which claimed four lives and injured nine others in Bhandup. The incident has raised alarming questions about safety within the civic transport service.

The lawyer's application points to a troubling pattern of negligence at BEST, citing a similar catastrophic event last year outside Kurla's railway station. He argues for an impartial investigation, cautioning against any attempts to cover up the inhumane event.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the harrowing moments as unsuspecting pedestrians scrambled for safety. The commission is urged to ensure swift action and call for staff training programs and operational audits to avert future disasters.

