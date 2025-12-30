Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a Developed India by 2047: A Call for Mission Mode Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mission mode reforms across various sectors, aiming for sustainable long-term growth. In a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog, ahead of the 2026-27 Union Budget, he discussed the need for global integration and a developed India by 2047, known as Viksit Bharat.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for mission mode reforms in diverse sectors to ensure sustainable growth in the long term. This call to action was made during a high-profile meeting with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, just in time for discussions on the 2026-27 Union Budget.

During the interaction, themed 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat', Modi emphasized the importance of building world-class capabilities and deepening India's role in global integration. He highlighted that India's policy-making and budgeting should remain focused on the vision for 2047, the centenary of India's independence.

Modi articulated the aspiration of Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047, underscoring that it has become a genuine mass aspiration beyond just government policy. He stressed the need for India to remain a crucial hub for the global workforce and international markets, laying out a roadmap for the country's future progress.

