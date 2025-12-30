Modi's Vision for a Developed India by 2047: A Call for Mission Mode Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mission mode reforms across various sectors, aiming for sustainable long-term growth. In a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog, ahead of the 2026-27 Union Budget, he discussed the need for global integration and a developed India by 2047, known as Viksit Bharat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for mission mode reforms in diverse sectors to ensure sustainable growth in the long term. This call to action was made during a high-profile meeting with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, just in time for discussions on the 2026-27 Union Budget.
During the interaction, themed 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat', Modi emphasized the importance of building world-class capabilities and deepening India's role in global integration. He highlighted that India's policy-making and budgeting should remain focused on the vision for 2047, the centenary of India's independence.
Modi articulated the aspiration of Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047, underscoring that it has become a genuine mass aspiration beyond just government policy. He stressed the need for India to remain a crucial hub for the global workforce and international markets, laying out a roadmap for the country's future progress.
