Historic Liquor Ban Takes Effect in Sacred Madhya Pradesh Cities

A sweeping prohibition on the sale of liquor took effect Tuesday across 19 religious cities and selected gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, including the historically significant Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Maheshwar.

This development follows Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's announcement and subsequent cabinet approval at a meeting in Maheshwar earlier this year. The cities are notably regarded as sacred due to their cultural and historical importance, such as the presence of the revered Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

The BJP government cited 'public faith and religious reverence' as the underpinning reason for the ban, marking an effort towards fostering de-addiction and honoring the spiritual legacy of these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)