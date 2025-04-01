Odisha Day: Celebrating Heritage and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of Odisha, celebrating the state's foundation day, known as Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa. President Murmu lauded Odisha's rich cultural heritage and its essential role in India's freedom struggle, alongside its people's significant contributions across various fields.

Formed as a separate state in 1936, Odisha was renamed in 2011, and continues to celebrate its progress and tradition. The President expressed her hopes for peace and prosperity, invoking the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and praised the hard work of the hospitable Odia people.

On another note, President Murmu extended greetings to the nation during the 'Sarhul' festival, emphasizing gratitude for nature’s gifts and encouraging development while preserving natural heritage, inspired by tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)