Odisha Day: Celebrating Heritage and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Odisha on their statehood day, underscoring the state's rich cultural heritage and significant contributions across various fields. Odisha Day, also known as Utkala Dibasa, commemorates the formation of Odisha in 1936. Murmu highlighted the state's role in India's freedom struggle and its continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:56 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of Odisha, celebrating the state's foundation day, known as Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa. President Murmu lauded Odisha's rich cultural heritage and its essential role in India's freedom struggle, alongside its people's significant contributions across various fields.

Formed as a separate state in 1936, Odisha was renamed in 2011, and continues to celebrate its progress and tradition. The President expressed her hopes for peace and prosperity, invoking the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and praised the hard work of the hospitable Odia people.

On another note, President Murmu extended greetings to the nation during the 'Sarhul' festival, emphasizing gratitude for nature’s gifts and encouraging development while preserving natural heritage, inspired by tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

