Global Malayali Federation Takes a Stand Against Drug Menace

The World Malayali Federation has launched a comprehensive anti-drug campaign across Kerala and in 166 countries. Highlighting the importance of dismantling the drug supply chain, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan inaugurated the initiative in Vienna, emphasizing effective enforcement over case numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:21 IST
The expatriate forum of Malayalis has initiated a significant anti-drug campaign across all 14 districts of Kerala, aiming to raise awareness about the perils of narcotics.

The Vienna-based World Malayali Federation (WMF) announced it would conduct an extensive program in the 166 countries where it operates. At a ceremony in Vienna on Sunday, V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, inaugurated the campaign.

Satheesan stressed that drug enforcement should prioritize eradicating narcotics sources rather than merely increasing case counts. He urged the government to dismantle the rapidly expanding drug supply chain. WMF's founding chairman, Prince Pallikkunnel, and other officials attended the event, underscoring the organization’s commitment to the cause.

