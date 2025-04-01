Left Menu

Odisha's Iconic Festivals Celebrate Cultural Recognition

Rath Yatra and Bali Yatra, two of Odisha's significant cultural festivals, have been included in the national inventory of intangible cultural heritage by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The move is a crucial step towards UNESCO's recognition, highlighting Odisha's rich historical and cultural legacy.

Updated: 01-04-2025 11:49 IST
Rath Yatra and Bali Yatra, two illustrious festivals originating from Odisha, have garnered a spot in the national inventory of intangible cultural heritage, authorities revealed. The Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's premier cultural institution, has acknowledged these festivals under the Ministry of Culture.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his elation over this development, marking it as an esteemed moment for every resident of Odisha. He emphasized that the listing marks the initial phase towards gaining recognition from UNESCO, spotlighting the state's cultural prominence on an international platform.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's chief administrator confirmed that a nomination dossier has already been dispatched to the Union Ministry of Culture, aiming for UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity recognition for the Rath Yatra of Puri.

