Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' Controversy: Edits Amid Political Outcry

Mohanlal's recent film 'L2: Empuraan', a continuation of the 'Lucifer' series, has ignited controversy, prompting edits to excise contentious scenes. Producer Antony Perumbavoor clarified that this move was a collaborative decision among producers and actors, dismissing assumptions of external coercion.

Perumbavoor stressed the collaborative spirit behind the decision-making process, stating it was not driven by fear of repercussions but an understanding of societal sensitivities. The changes were reconciled even amid strong endorsements from key political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister and Opposition Leader.

The film has been embroiled in debate due to its critical portrayal of right-wing politics, leading to political reactions and a broad spectrum of opinions. Union Minister Suresh Gopi derogatorily labeled the edits as 'commercially motivated', a claim refuted by the filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)