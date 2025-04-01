Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' Controversy: Edits Amid Political Outcry
Following backlash from political groups, Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' by Mohanlal underwent edits to remove controversial scenes. Producer Antony Perumbavoor asserts the decision wasn't due to external pressure but a united choice by cast and crew. Despite criticism, the film garners support from Kerala's political leaders.
Mohanlal's recent film 'L2: Empuraan', a continuation of the 'Lucifer' series, has ignited controversy, prompting edits to excise contentious scenes. Producer Antony Perumbavoor clarified that this move was a collaborative decision among producers and actors, dismissing assumptions of external coercion.
Perumbavoor stressed the collaborative spirit behind the decision-making process, stating it was not driven by fear of repercussions but an understanding of societal sensitivities. The changes were reconciled even amid strong endorsements from key political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister and Opposition Leader.
The film has been embroiled in debate due to its critical portrayal of right-wing politics, leading to political reactions and a broad spectrum of opinions. Union Minister Suresh Gopi derogatorily labeled the edits as 'commercially motivated', a claim refuted by the filmmakers.
