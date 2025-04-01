Left Menu

Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' Controversy: Edits Amid Political Outcry

Following backlash from political groups, Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' by Mohanlal underwent edits to remove controversial scenes. Producer Antony Perumbavoor asserts the decision wasn't due to external pressure but a united choice by cast and crew. Despite criticism, the film garners support from Kerala's political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:31 IST
Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' Controversy: Edits Amid Political Outcry
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal's recent film 'L2: Empuraan', a continuation of the 'Lucifer' series, has ignited controversy, prompting edits to excise contentious scenes. Producer Antony Perumbavoor clarified that this move was a collaborative decision among producers and actors, dismissing assumptions of external coercion.

Perumbavoor stressed the collaborative spirit behind the decision-making process, stating it was not driven by fear of repercussions but an understanding of societal sensitivities. The changes were reconciled even amid strong endorsements from key political figures, including Kerala's Chief Minister and Opposition Leader.

The film has been embroiled in debate due to its critical portrayal of right-wing politics, leading to political reactions and a broad spectrum of opinions. Union Minister Suresh Gopi derogatorily labeled the edits as 'commercially motivated', a claim refuted by the filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025