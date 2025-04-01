Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths Plague Delhi Zoo

Recent deaths at the Delhi Zoological Park, including those of a chinkara and a blackbuck, have raised concerns. While the blackbuck's death was attributed to old age, the cause of the chinkara's demise remains uncertain pending an autopsy report. These incidents follow other fatalities among the zoo's inhabitants.

Updated: 01-04-2025 14:17 IST
Two animals, a chinkara and a blackbuck, at the Delhi Zoological Park have died, officials announced. While the blackbuck's death appears related to old age, the exact cause for the chinkara awaits autopsy results. The park's joint director has been tasked with compiling a comprehensive report on these incidents.

This tragic news follows a series of animal deaths at the zoo, including a jaguar and a nilgai in February, both related to age. The zoo, established in 1959, boasts 95 species and remains a crucial sanctuary for diverse wildlife. Past months also saw a Sangai deer's death post-fight and a white tiger cub's demise due to health issues.

The zoo's management faces growing pressure to address these frequent fatalities and ensure better care and monitoring of its inhabitants. The situation has sparked a dialogue on animal welfare within such facilities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

