Assam Empowers Women with Major Entrepreneurship Initiative

The Assam government has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to bolster women entrepreneurship through the launch of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan'. The scheme aims to empower 30 lakh women across the state by providing Rs 10,000 in seed capital, encouraging self-employment and micro-level business ventures.

Launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Behali, the scheme will be implemented in phases, starting with distributing the first cheques to 23,375 women entrepreneurs. According to the chief minister, the financial package includes Rs 25,000 in the second year for productive seed capital use and Rs 50,000 in the third stage.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Assam government to support women, from educational aid to livelihood assistance, thereby reinforcing their 'Nari Shakti'. The Chief Minister's office highlighted this step as the beginning of the 'Lakhpati Baideo' journey, which will significantly impact women's financial independence in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)