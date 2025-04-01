Kunal Kamra's Stand-Up Sparks Political Controversy, Faces Legal Heat

Comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has ignited a storm with his latest show, leading to intense backlash and three FIRs. Kamra's contentious video, released on YouTube and criticized for its comment on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has drawn both massive attention and legal scrutiny.

In response, Kamra shared a post titled 'How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide,' criticizing the societal pressures and violent reactions he faces. His critique highlights the difficult choices artists encounter amid these controversies. Kamra proposes that artists either must compromise their integrity or endure censorship.

Amid rumors of authorities summoning Kamra's audience, police have denied such actions. Nonetheless, the comedian remains unmoved, further criticizing the police for wasting resources. Despite legal pressures, Kamra refuses to apologize for his widely viewed video, standing firm on his rhetoric against the political establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)