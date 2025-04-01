Sarhul: Celebrating Tradition and Nature in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's notable tribal festival, Sarhul, saw enthusiastic participation as thousands in traditional dress filled the streets for celebrations. Processions across the state marked the vibrant nature of this event.

Amidst the festivities, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife, engaged in rituals at Ranchi's Tribal College Hostel and Sarna Sthal. Soren emphasized the importance of preserving traditions and planted a Sakhua tree, symbolizing a connection with nature. The government declared a two-day state holiday recognizing Sarhul's significance.

The festival was not without contention, as some tribal groups protested against a flyover construction near a sacred site. Despite initial police action, the Jharkhand DGP halted proceedings, acknowledging the protests' alignment with the Sarhul spirit. The festival commenced with traditional forecasts and continued with processions and community activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)