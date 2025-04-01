Controversy Erupts Over Teacher's Alleged Defacement of Rangoli Art
A teacher at a government college in Madhya Pradesh is accused of defacing rangoli paintings of deities and the national flag, sparking outrage and legal action. Video evidence prompted a police complaint by the ABVP, leading to an FIR against the teacher and potential job removal.
- Country:
- India
A controversy unfolded at a state-run college in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, where a teacher, allegedly defaced rangoli paintings depicting deities and the national flag during a cultural event.
The incident triggered a strong reaction from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A complaint was filed, and police action followed, with authorities confirming a formal investigation alongside promises of severe consequences.
Minister Vishwas Sarang emphasized zero tolerance for such acts, and Dewas collector Ritu Raj stated that a FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with plans to remove the accused from the post and notify higher education officials of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- college
- controversy
- rangoli
- defacement
- ABVP
- police
- investigation
- teacher
- viral video
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Introduces First Merit-Based SHO Exam
Kolkata Police STF Arrests Man with Illegal Firearms at Sealdah Station
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Fugitive Sri Lankan Police Chief Loses Appeal Against Arrest Warrant
Rising Tensions as Bihar Police Face Targeted Attacks