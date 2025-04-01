Controversy Erupts Over Teacher's Alleged Defacement of Rangoli Art

A controversy unfolded at a state-run college in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, where a teacher, allegedly defaced rangoli paintings depicting deities and the national flag during a cultural event.

The incident triggered a strong reaction from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A complaint was filed, and police action followed, with authorities confirming a formal investigation alongside promises of severe consequences.

Minister Vishwas Sarang emphasized zero tolerance for such acts, and Dewas collector Ritu Raj stated that a FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with plans to remove the accused from the post and notify higher education officials of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)