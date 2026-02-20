The Latur Heist: Inside Job Foiled by Police

In a significant breakthrough, police in Latur have arrested two individuals in connection with a theft involving Rs 6 lakh. The suspects, Javed Shaikh and an associate, were apprehended following an investigation initiated on February 5 when the money went missing.

Shaikh, an employee at a local diagnostic center, was entrusted with Rs 50,000, and another colleague was given Rs 6 lakh to deposit in the bank. The cash-laden scooter was reported stolen, leading to a criminal investigation.

Upon probing, authorities found that Shaikh had conspired with Akash Dhage, procuring a duplicate scooter key to facilitate the theft. Dhage was detained in Jodjawala village, and authorities have recovered Rs 5.5 lakh of the stolen sum.

(With inputs from agencies.)