The Latur Heist: Inside Job Foiled by Police
Two individuals in Latur were arrested for orchestrating a theft of Rs 6 lakh. Javed Shaikh, employed at a diagnostic center, colluded with Akash Dhage, providing him with a duplicate key to steal the cash from a colleague's scooter. The police recovered Rs 5.5 lakh from Dhage.
In a significant breakthrough, police in Latur have arrested two individuals in connection with a theft involving Rs 6 lakh. The suspects, Javed Shaikh and an associate, were apprehended following an investigation initiated on February 5 when the money went missing.
Shaikh, an employee at a local diagnostic center, was entrusted with Rs 50,000, and another colleague was given Rs 6 lakh to deposit in the bank. The cash-laden scooter was reported stolen, leading to a criminal investigation.
Upon probing, authorities found that Shaikh had conspired with Akash Dhage, procuring a duplicate scooter key to facilitate the theft. Dhage was detained in Jodjawala village, and authorities have recovered Rs 5.5 lakh of the stolen sum.
