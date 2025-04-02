Real-World Courage: The Authentic Tale of 'Warfare'

The A24 film "Warfare" immerses viewers in the intense reality faced by U.S. Navy SEALs during a tumultuous mission in the Iraq War. Directed by combat veteran Ray Mendoza and filmmaker Alex Garland, "Warfare" is rooted in real events, eschewing Hollywood dramatization for authenticity.

The movie is a tribute to sniper Elliott Miller, portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis, and unfurls as a raw depiction of a 2006 operation gone wrong. "I wanted to make it for Elliott," Mendoza shared at the film's London premiere, emphasizing the effort to accurately recount the chaos the soldiers faced.

Shot with care to detail and genuine storytelling, the ensemble cast underwent rigorous training to ensure an authentic portrayal. "Warfare" blends the horrors of conflict with a profound look at human connections, making its global debut on April 10.

