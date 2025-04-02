Disha Salian's Father Seeks Justice: A Court Battle Begins

Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, appeared at the Bombay High Court for a pivotal hearing on his writ petition against Aaditya Thackeray and others. The case centers around allegations linking the political figure to his daughter's tragic death.

Salian is determined to pursue justice, calling for narco tests on all individuals he alleges are involved, including Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea. Salian has also requested protection for himself and his legal counsel, underscoring his commitment to concluding the case.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, has refuted claims connecting his family to the incident. He challenges accusers to present evidence in court, warning of repercussions for making unsupported allegations. The case continues as Salian's quest for answers presses on.

(With inputs from agencies.)