Shiv Sena's Swift Rescue: Maharashtra Tourists Return from UAE Amid Crisis

In a swift humanitarian response, 164 tourists from Maharashtra, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, have successfully been brought back home. The return was orchestrated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The group, which included 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents from Thane, Ahilyanagar, and Pune, arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday night on two special flights. The flights, carrying 76 and 88 passengers respectively, took off from Fujairah Airport.

Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, expressed satisfaction in alleviating the pressures faced by the stranded citizens. He praised the successful coordination on social media, highlighting the supportive role played by national leadership during this critical operation.